Massachusetts police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man last seen in Sherborn on Monday morning.

Police said there is an active search for 20-year-old Alexander Barberio in the area of Hopkinton State Park.

Barberio's family told police he walked away from home after testing positive for Lyme disease and while showing significant cognitive problems.

Barberio is described as 5' 10", 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also wears glasses. Police said he was wearing a long-sleeved shirt, tan khakis and brown shoes at the time of his disappearance. He may also be carrying a backpack with a change of clothes and a bible.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sherborn Police at 508-653-2424.