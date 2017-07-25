Police in New Bedford, Massachusetts, are seeking the public's help in locating a local woman suspected of making bomb threats.

Heather Perkins, 37, is described as 5'4", about 147 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has no current address, but previously lived at 199 East Clinton St. and 116 Ruth St. in New Bedford.

A warrant has been issued for her arrest. She is a suspect in five threats received in the city in the past week.

One of the threats, received Friday, caused New Bedford City Hall to be evacuated briefly.

Nearly 25 police departments and three local colleges have also received threats.



Anyone with information about Perkins or her whereabouts is asked to contact New Bedford police by calling 508-991-6350. Anonymous tips can be shared by calling 508-992-7463 or emailing tip@newbedfordpd.com.