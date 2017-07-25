Police Seek Woman Suspected of Making Bomb Threats in New Bedford, Mass. | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police Seek Woman Suspected of Making Bomb Threats in New Bedford, Mass.

By Marc Fortier

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Seek Woman Suspected of Making Bomb Threats in New Bedford, Mass.
    New Bedford Police
    Heather Perkins, 37, of New Bedford.

    Police in New Bedford, Massachusetts, are seeking the public's help in locating a local woman suspected of making bomb threats.

    Heather Perkins, 37, is described as 5'4", about 147 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has no current address, but previously lived at 199 East Clinton St. and 116 Ruth St. in New Bedford.

    A warrant has been issued for her arrest. She is a suspect in five threats received in the city in the past week. 

    One of the threats, received Friday, caused New Bedford City Hall to be evacuated briefly.

    Nearly 25 police departments and three local colleges have also received threats.

    Anyone with information about Perkins or her whereabouts is asked to contact New Bedford police by calling 508-991-6350. Anonymous tips can be shared by calling 508-992-7463 or emailing tip@newbedfordpd.com.

    Published 36 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices