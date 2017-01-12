A woman was assaulted by two men while she was jogging around the Chestnut Hill Reservoir on Wednesday evening, according to Boston College police.

The victim, who has no affiliation with Boston College, told Boston police she was hit in the head with a large tree branch just after 5 p.m.

Boston College police said the attack appears to have been unprovoked.

The suspects are described as two men in their 20s with blond hair and dark clothing. One of the suspects was reportedly wearing cargo shorts.

The assailants fled on foot toward the DCR skating rink at the corner of Beacon Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue.

Anyone with information about this assault is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4250 or Boston College police at 617-552-4440.