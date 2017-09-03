Rainy, Windy Sunday Ahead of Labor Day

Sunday night: Lingering showers end early with areas of patchy fog. Partly cloudy with lows in the 50s.

Cool, damp, and breezy. Steady rain through midday, a few breaks by mid-afternoon. Drier conditions by the evening with highs in the 60s.

Rain continues to spread through much of Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island this morning. After some early sun in far Northern New England, clouds win out and rain arrives later in the morning and afternoon.

The rain will continue off and on during the day, ending late in the afternoon in southern New England. Some late breaks of sun are possible there.

Most places will see 0.25-0.75”, with locally higher amounts where some downpours set up in the higher terrain of northern New England.

This is needed rain, as parts of the South Shore just had the driest August on record.

Winds will also be strong from the South Shore, to the Cape and Islands, and then right back along the Connecticut and Rhode Island coasts. Some gusts will approach 40 miles per hour there.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s.

Sun is back on Monday with highs in the 80s. Tuesday will be the warmest of the next several days, with more 80s. It will even be a little humid by then.

A cold front drops into Northern New England Tuesday afternoon, triggering a few showers or storms.

Those showers then reach Southern New England Wednesday and Thursday, perhaps lingering into parts of Friday depending on how quickly the front departs.

Also around that time, we’ll focus on Hurricane Irma which will be approaching the Bahamas. It will likely be a major hurricane at that point. It’s still far too early to know where the storm goes from there, but by next weekend it will likely have impacts to the East Coast.