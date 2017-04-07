Renewed Showers Today, Milder and Drier for the Weekend

Recent heavy rains have resulted in a few area rivers reaching minor flood stages. Some of these rivers include the Taunton River in Bridgewater, the Charles River in Dover, the Sudbury River in Saxonville, the Nashua River in East Pepperell, the Assabet River in Maynard and the Suncook River in New Hampshire. The Connecticut River in Haddam and Hartford has also crested to minor flood stage. Full rivers are forecasted to abate by late weekend.

Sunny skies give way to building clouds by late morning and scattered rain showers later this afternoon into the evening. Highs will reach into the 50s across the south and the mid 40s across the north. Aside from scattered lingering showers, expecting an overall dry night tonight with clouds hanging tough overhead. Lows will drop into the mid 30s south and around freezing north. A few snow showers may bring a coating of snow to the eastern slopes of the Berkshires.

High pressure located south of the New England approaches on Saturday, resulting in a mostly dry forecast. Northwest winds will ramp up, gusting to near 25 mph. Clouds linger along the eastern coast. Across the north, clouds, scattered rain and snow showers redevelop during the day. Highs will reach into the low 50s south and the low 40s north. High pressure over North Carolina continues to slowly slide up the east coast, bringing dry and pleasant weather to the region.

Expecting sunny skies and warming temperatures on Sunday with highs reaching well into the low 60s south and mid 50s north.

Mild stretch continues into Monday with partly cloudy skies as a warm front slides across the region. Temperatures will be near-normal at the coast with the interior heating up into the low 70s. Expecting record-tying and even record-breaking warmth on Tuesday as southwest flow continues to push warm air mass across New England. High temperatures on Tuesday will range from the mid to upper 70s south to the mid 60s across the North Country.

Looking ahead towards the mid of next week, a cold front sweeps east across New England on Wednesday, bringing the threat of showers. Right now, looking like increasing clouds as the day progresses. Dry weather is forecasted on Thursday behind the cold frontal passage with highs reaching into the mid to upper 50s south and the low to mid 50s north.

