Woman Says Phone Started Fire at Home

A West Hartford resident was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after fire broke out in her home at 8 Rosemary Court and she said the phone that was plugged in on her bed caught fire.

Three people were home when the fire started and Lillia Burnett said her 9-year-old grandson is her hero because he smelled smoke.

"Only 9 years old. Isn't that incredible, my God. But guess what? We're all OK. Life, you can't replace but house, you can replace. We are together, that's the greatest."

The fire started in a second-floor bedroom at 1:30 a.m. and everyone was able to get out of the house by the time firefighters arrived and the family's 28-pound cat, Rupert, was rescued from the second floor of the home.

Burnett said she got a loaner phone on Saturday night, activated it, plugged it in and had it by her bedside to use as an alarm.

"My grandson came in, smelled smoke," she said. Then they saw the phone caught fire, she said.

"I think he's the hero because he's the one that saved us," Burnett said about her grandson.

Emergency crews said heavy fire was coming from two second-floor windows and there was smoke and water damage to the rest of the house.

One firefighter was evaluated for minor burns and the fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.