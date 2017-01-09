Composite photo of suspect Patrick Richardson, 46, and the restaurant where he was arrested.

A Massachusetts restaurant worker is accused of selling more than just pizzas and calzones to customers after police say they caught him selling drugs.

Malden police say the bust is part of a sting operation going back almost a year.

Patrick Richardson, 46, was arrested Friday while working at Verdone's Italian Restaurant on Eastern Avenue.

Police Capt. Marc Gatcomb says investigators confiscated several bags of powder cocaine, a tube of crack rocks, a measuring scale, cell phones and some cash.

Investigators believe Richardson ran this scheme over the counter.

While none of the owners of Verdone's has been charged, the city has temporarily shut down the business during this investigation over food safety concerns.

None of the owners of Verdone's wanted to comment.

Police say Richardson's been on their radar for almost a year. He's now charged with possessing and selling drugs, and doing this near a school.

The judge has set bail at $2,000, and it's unclear whether he has an attorney. His next court date is in February.

There's a permit hearing with the Malden Board of Health next week regarding the restaurant's reopening.