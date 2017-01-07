Rhode Island Bill Would Require School Bus Seat Belts | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Rhode Island

Rhode Island

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Rhode Island Bill Would Require School Bus Seat Belts

Rep. Robert Nardolillo introduced the bill Friday that would require seat belts for every passenger starting in 2019

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBCConnecticut.com

    Rhode Island lawmaker has introduced legislation that would put seat belts in school buses.

    Coventry Republican Rep. Robert Nardolillo introduced the bill Friday to require a three-point seat belt for every passenger starting in 2019.

    This is the third year he's sought to require seat belts on newly acquired school buses. A Nov. 21 school bus crash that killed five children in Tennessee has revived a debate about bus safety.

    Nardolillo's bipartisan bill has four Democratic co-sponsors.

    Only six states mandate seat belts on large buses. Others have considered but dropped legislation in recent years out of concerns including cost - estimated at around $7,000 to $10,000 per bus.

    The head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last month re-emphasized the agency's call for school bus seat belts.

    Published 55 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices