Man Accused of Stealing Eggs, Cash From 3-Year-Old's Farm Stand | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Man Accused of Stealing Eggs, Cash From 3-Year-Old's Farm Stand

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    Getty Images
    FILE

    A Massachusetts man is accused of stealing four dozen eggs and cash from a 3-year-old girl's farm stand.

    Rowley police said the 35-year-old Lynn man, who wasn't named, will be issued a summons for a larceny charge.

    Officers responded to Central Street on July 7 for a report of a theft, and found that a man had stolen the eggs and a small, undisclosed amount of cash from the child's roadside stand, which she had been running with her mother.

    Police said they identified the suspect on Wednesday and will summons him for the theft.

    "This is an extremely shameful act exacerbated by the fact that the victim was a child," Rowley Police Chief Scott Dumas said.

    Published 2 hours ago

