Salem City Council Votes in Favor of 'Sanctuary for Peace'

After a lengthy meeting, the Salem City Council has voted in favor of passing an ordinance that brings the city one step closer to becoming a “sanctuary” for undocumented immigrants.

The "Sanctuary for Peace" ordinance will codify the city’s current policies on immigration and protect undocumented immigrants from unwarranted detention and deportation.

The ordinance also protects citizens from unwarranted identification from police officers and city officials.

This decision comes after threats from the White House to cut federal funds to communities that shelter illegal immigrants. Supporters say the city will not lose federal funding in this case because it will share information with federal authorities.

Other sanctuary cities do not comply with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The ordinance was supported with a 7-4 vote at 12:18 a.m. on Wednesday, but will need another vote next month for approval.