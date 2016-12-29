Singing Valets Serenade Visitors, Patients at Hospital

Singing valets are serenading visitors and patients at Emerson Hospital in Concord, Massachusetts.

"I love it. I'm a people's person," said Rob Nyekan.

Fans Pay Tribute to Carrie Fisher at Lightsaber Vigil

"Star Wars" fans gathered at the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas, to honor the late Carrie Fisher with a lightsaber vigil. A crowd of people lifted their lightsabers in salute as a band played and children battled Stormtroopers. (Published Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016)

He was a certified nurses assistant for seven years but now he's a parking valet trying to help lift people's spirits.

"I know how to handle and sympathize with them and just show them that love," said Nyekan.

Trump Announces Thousands of Jobs Moving Back to US

President-elect Donald Trump claimed Wednesday that Sprint is moving 5,000 jobs back into the United States in an announcement from the steps of his estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The deal is part of a larger commitment by Japanese telecom corporation SoftBank, which promised to invest $50 billion in the U.S. and create 50,000 jobs after a private meeting with Trump in December, The Wall Street Journal reported. A Sprint spokesperson told NBC News the jobs announced by Trump on Wednesday are part of that earlier commitment, but that the 5,000 jobs will be funded by Sprint, not SoftBank. (Published Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016)

While helping a patient to the car he decided to use his talent he discovered when he was 14.

"One lady I did it to out here, she was coming out, I just started singing to her while she was getting wheeled into the car," he said. "She loved it."

32,000 Lights Adorn Times Square New Year's Eve Ball

New York City has unveiled the New Year's Eve ball that will drop in Times Square on Dec. 31. It weighs five tons and contains 32,000 LED lights. That's in stark contrast to the first Times Square ball, which had 100 screw-in lightbulbs in 1907. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016)

From that moment on he decided he'd sing to anyone willing to enjoy.

When singing "My Girl" by The Temptations his co-worker Shayne heard him and jumped in.

New Year's Resolutions: How To Stick With It

The New Year usually comes with new resolutions, but change can be hard, especially once life goes back to normal after the holidays. To succeed with resolutions going forward, sports psychologist Dr. Stephen Graef at Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center recommends looking to the past. (Published 5 hours ago)

Fast forward two months later and the pair are now known as the "singing valets."

"God gave me the voice to do something with and that's what I'm doing," said Shayne Bowen. "I'm using my voice. I'm using my talent for the good."

Carrie Fisher Dies at 60

Actress Carrie Fisher, 60, passed away on Tuesday. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016)

Shayne is also a chef at the hospital and sings to people while they enjoy their meal.

He started singing at the age of eight, but never felt the stage was his place to be.

"It's about how the patients and visitors feel," said Bowen. "When they're coming in or when they're coming out."

When asked what brought them together, the answer is simple.

Obama, Japanese Prime Minister Abe Visit Pearl Harbor

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe joined President Barack Obama on a visit to Pearl Harbor on Dec. 27, 2016, seventy-five years after a surprise Japanese attack there drew the United States into World War II. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016)

"It's fate," said Nyekan. "It's fate."