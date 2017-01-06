Snowy Conditions Causing Traffic, Crashes | NECN
Snowy Conditions Causing Traffic, Crashes

    Snow is causing traffic to come to a standstill for many on the roads in southern New England Friday morning.

    Drivers everywhere are urged by state transportation officials to use caution as roads were starting to icy up on I-95 near Boxford and Topsfield, with cars sliding around even around at slow speeds.

    Friday's snowfall is expected to bring at least four inches of snow for the South Coast.

    More than 1,000 crews were on the road by 8 a.m. to clear and treat state roadways, according to MassDOT.

    There was a crash in Bourne involving a car and a snow plow that resulted in minor injuries, according to police.

    More to come.

