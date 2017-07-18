Sources: Driver Facing Charges for Hitting Bicyclist | NECN
Sources: Driver Facing Charges for Hitting Bicyclist

By Tim Jones

    (Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017)

    A woman who struck a bicyclist in Westborough, Massachusetts, with a BMW and drove with her on the windshield for an eighth of a mile will face charges, according to sources.

    Sources tell NBC Boston Anwesa Sengupta will face charges in the July 5 incident.

    Westborough police said the 48-year-old bicyclist, Mary Beth Baloney, sustained serious injuries to her head, back, hip and leg.

    Sengupta’s husband, Sanjay, had told NBC Boston previously that his wife tried swerving out of the way and that the brakes failed.

    Police said Sengupta's phone was obtained as part of the investigation and she was tested for drugs and alcohol at the scene.

    The incident remains under investigation.

