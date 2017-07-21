State Police Investigating Road Rage Incident in Bolton, Massachusetts | NECN
State Police Investigating Road Rage Incident in Bolton, Massachusetts

By Marc Fortier

    Massachusetts State Police
    A Massachusetts State Police cruiser

    One person suffered minor injuries in a road rage incident in Bolton, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon.

    State police said the incident occurred around 1:10 p.m. on Interstate 495. One man suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention.

    The suspect car - a gold Chevrolet Cruze with Massachusetts plates - fled the scene. The vehicle was occupied by two males, police said.

    The investigation is ongoing. No further information was released.

    Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.

