PD: Suspect With Shotgun Fatally Shot by Officer

A New Milford police officer fatally shot at a suspect with a shotgun who was being uncooperative on Monday, state police said.

New Milford police were called to Outlook Road for a disturbance in the afternoon. Upon arriving, a man exited the residence holding a shotgun, state troopers said.

The man ignored officers' request to talk and ran into the woods with the firearm.

Police and K9 units searched the woods but the suspect came out of the woods on his own, still carrying the weapon and approaching officers. A New Milford officer fired at least once and struck the suspect after he refused to drop the gun, Connecticut State Police said.

The suspect was taken to Danbury Hospital and pronounced dead. He was not identified by police and it is not clear if he lived at the residence.

Connecticut State Police have assumed the investigation.

The Western District Major Crimes team is handling the investigation. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.