Storm Topples Trees, Damages Property

Another nor'easter tore through New England Sunday into Monday, leaving a path of damage in its wake.

A tree hit Sharon Pacheco's house in Billerica, Massachusetts, nearly spearing her daughter.

"The tree hit her room," she said. "We have holes everywhere."

There's also a 10-foot long branch sticking out of the living room ceiling. Thankfully, no family members were hurt.

"It's overwhelming," Pacheco said.

Violent winds knocked down trees in many communities. In Winchester, one snapped in two, falling on power lines in front of Rick Capobianco's house.

"Everyone still has their power," Capobianco said. "I can't believe it."

Capobianco's street is now littered with large branches.

Another tree bough came crashing down Monday afternoon in Arlington, leaving a 29-year-old woman with head injuries, taking down a transformer and knocking power out in the area.

Crews responded after 3 p.m. to the intesection of Bellevue Road and Morton Road. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Her 3-year-old son, who was with her, was not hurt.