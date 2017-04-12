Students, Staff Protest Class Cuts at UMass Boston | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Students, Staff Protest Class Cuts at UMass Boston

At least 20 courses have been cut this summer while the university tries to dig itself out of a multi-million dollar financial hole

By Monica Madeja

    NBC Boston

    Students, staff and faculty of UMass Boston are speaking out against  against cuts to classes offered by the university to the Board of Trustees.

    Marlene Kim, the president of UMass Faculty Union, expressed fear that more will be cut this fall.

    Opponents to these cuts approached the board of trustees Wednesday to address the changes to courses and possibly tuition. Signs and stickers reading #SaveUMass were on display

    "If you're trying to cancel courses...you should have faculty input," said Kim.

    The boarde along with outgoing Chancellor J. Keith Motley listened to student and faculty protests. 

    DeWayne Lehman, the Director of Communications at UMass, responded, "We will make sure that they have the courses they need, that they...graduate on time."

    Published 36 minutes ago

