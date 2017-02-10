DA: Deadly Shooting Suspect Arrested

Viewer Marlin Ross submitted this video of police responding to a deadly shooting in a Haverhill, Massachusetts neighborhood.

Authorities in Massachusetts have arrested a man in connection with the deadly shooting of a 34-year-old man Thursday afternoon.

The Essex district attorney's office says Sean LaRose, 34, was arrested late Thursday night in Amesbury after fleeing the scene of the Haverhill shooting in a stolen car.

Officers found the victim, Joseph Smith, dead at the scene on Portland Street just before 5 p.m.

State police assisted in finding and arresting LaRose in Amesbury.

It's unclear if LaRose has an attorney.

He's due in Haverhill District Court Friday morning on murder and motor vehicle larceny charges.