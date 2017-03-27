Attorney: Shooting That Killed Conn. Teen Was Accidental

A juvenile charged in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Hartford had a court appearance scheduled for today and his attorney said the shooting was accidental.

Police identified the suspect as a boy who is under the age of 18. He was arrested Friday night and charged with murder in the death of Keon Huff Jr.

Police have not identified the suspect or elaborated on his relationship to Huff, but the suspect's attorney said his client and Huff were friends and it was an accidental shooting. He added that two other witnesses are expected to corroborate that story.

Police said Huff was found in the hallway of 393 Garden St. with a gunshot wound to his head around 9:30 p.m. Friday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

During a news conference early Saturday, Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley said the victim was extremely challenged and troubled in his life.

"Keon Huff's homicide and death I would say initiated about 12 years ago, just as an estimate, and ended on March 17th," Foley said.

Just after the shooting last week, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said he had personally met with Keon last year and the teen was in contact with many community partners who were working to get the support he needed.

“Keon’s death – the eighth homicide in three months, and the youngest life lost in a long, long time – is devastating, and very painful to the many people who knew him and were working with him," Bronin said. "As a society, we all bear responsibility for doing better – not just at getting guns off the street, not just at arresting violent criminals, but at actually supporting those young people who are at risk of being on either side of a gun, long before a tragedy like this happens."

The last time a 15-year-old was killed in a homicide in Hartford was in 2006, authorities said. Foley said he hoped the situation was a wake-up call for the community and authorities to prevent it from happening again.

“These are two lives lost. This isn’t just one life lost, this is two lives lost. We just put another juvenile behind bars and my sense is that it’ll be for a long time,” Foley said.

The suspect's bond was set at $2 million.

He is incarcerated and the case has been transferred to adult court.