The Massachusetts State Police bomb squad as well as the Reading Fire Department are investigating 601 Main Street where a suspicious package was found in front of a business. (Published 4 minutes ago)

Fire officials in town confirm that the package was found in the 600 block of Main Street in front of a business. The whole square has been shut down.

No further information was immediately available.