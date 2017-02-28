Suspect Identified in Armed Robbery, Stabbing

Police have arrested a teenager wanted in connection with an armed robbery and stabbing in Raynham, Massachusetts.

Eddy Fonseca, 18, of New Bedford, is accused of armed robbery and assault to murder after an attack early Sunday morning.

Police were first called to a home on Elm Street East at 11 p.m. Saturday after neighbors say there was a loud party.

A couple hours later, at 1:10 a.m., police returned and found a man had been stabbed in the neck.

Authorities say a man, later identified as Fonseca, was allegedly trying to rob a juvenile when another man stepped in to try and stop him.

The victim was stabbed in the neck while trying to prevent the robbery. He was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center with life threatening injuries.