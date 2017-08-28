Truck Fire in Ted Williams Tunnel Causing Delays on Mass Pike - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Truck Fire in Ted Williams Tunnel Causing Delays on Mass Pike

By Mike Pescaro

    The Massachusetts Turnpike was closed eastbound in Boston after a truck caught fire. (Published 21 minutes ago)

    The Massachusetts Turnpike is closed eastbound in Boston after a trash truck caught fire.

    State police confirm the fire occurred in the eastbound lane of the highway in the Ted Williams Tunnel.

    Fire crews are working to extinguish the truck, which was fully engulfed in flames. The back of the truck had to be sawed open in order to get to the fire.

    The highway was closed in both directions for some time due to heavy smoke conditions.

    Truck Fire Causes Closures in Mass. Pike Connector Tunnel

    Boston Fire Department

    Around 1:10 p.m., the westbound lanes reopened, but the eastbound highway remains closed. All eastbound traffic is being detoured at exit 24 A/B/C.

    No further information was immediately available.

    Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

