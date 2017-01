The night before his presidential inauguration, and days before the AFC Championship, Donald Trump had some nice words for the Patriots. (Published 2 hours ago)

The night before being sworn in as president, Donald Trump gave a shout-out to the Patriots and owner Robert Kraft, who was in attendance.

"In the audience, we have somebody that's under no pressure whatsoever, cause he's got a great quarterback named Tom Brady and a great coach named [Bill] Belichick, Bob Kraft," Trump said.

Trump also said that Brady "called to congratulate us" before wishing the Patriots good luck.