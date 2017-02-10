Two people were taken to the hospital after a truck crashed into a building in Somerville, Massachusetts on Friday afternoon.

According to the City of Somerville, the accident occurred at 251 Highland Ave. when a truck struck the front of a nail salon. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Crews are still on scene working to secure the building. The street will be closed while crews work to remove the truck.

Officials are unsure what caused the crash and are still investigating.