2 Hospitalized After Truck Crashes into Building in Somerville, Massachusetts | NECN
WEATHER ALERT: 
School Closings and Delays
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

2 Hospitalized After Truck Crashes into Building in Somerville, Massachusetts

The crash occurred on Friday afternoon

By Caitlin Fichtel

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Gretta

    Two people were taken to the hospital after a truck crashed into a building in Somerville, Massachusetts on Friday afternoon.

    According to the City of Somerville, the accident occurred at 251 Highland Ave. when a truck struck the front of a nail salon. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

    Crews are still on scene working to secure the building. The street will be closed while crews work to remove the truck.

    Officials are unsure what caused the crash and are still investigating.

    Published 7 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices