Driver Seriously Injured, 3 Others Hurt in Crash

A driver was seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts Sunday night, state police said.

Troopers responded to the crash on Route 3 southbound in Tyngsborough just after 8 p.m., where they said they found a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee that traveled off the right side of the road and hit a large sign post.

The driver was flown to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston by a medical helicopter, while his three passengers were taken to Lowell General Hospital to treat their minor injuries.

Although the investigation is ongoing, state police say operator fatigue may have been a factor in the crash.

No charges have been filed, and the driver's name has not been released.