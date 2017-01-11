University Student Confesses to Assaults Committed After Taking Drugs | NECN
University Student Confesses to Assaults Committed After Taking Drugs

21-year-old Antonio Shegani, of Manchester, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to resisting arrest and simple assault

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    A University of New Hampshire student has admitted he assaulted two campus police officers and two bystanders after he took hallucinogenic mushrooms.

    Foster's Daily Democrat reports 21-year-old Antonio Shegani, of Manchester, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to resisting arrest and simple assault.

    His sentence of one year in jail was suspended for two years, pending good behavior.

    Shegani also initially faced a felony drug charge. Prosecutors agreed to let him enter a diversionary program and will dismiss the charge if he successfully completes it.

    Prosecutors say Shegani consumed mushrooms containing the hallucinogen psilocybin prior to the November 2015 assaults.

