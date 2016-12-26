Family and friends will begin to say good-bye to one of the Falmouth, Massachusetts teenagers killed in a tragic pre-holiday crash. (Published 4 hours ago)

Wake to Be Held for Teen Killed in Cape Cod Crash

A wake will get underway at 4 p.m. Monday for 17-year-old James Lavin.

He was behind the wheel when his car went off the road and crashed Thursday night.

Owen Higgins, 17, who was in the car with him, also died in the crash.

The two were returning home from hockey practice.

Funeral services for Lavin are tomorrow.

Plans for Higgins are not yet known.