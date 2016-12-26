Wake to Be Held for Teen Killed in Cape Cod Crash | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Wake to Be Held for Teen Killed in Cape Cod Crash

A wake will get underway at 4 p.m. Monday for 17-year-old James Lavin

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Family and friends will begin to say good-bye to one of the Falmouth, Massachusetts teenagers killed in a tragic pre-holiday crash. (Published 4 hours ago)

    Family and friends will begin to say good-bye to one of the Falmouth, Massachusetts teenagers killed in a tragic pre-holiday crash. 

    A wake will get underway at 4 p.m. Monday for 17-year-old James Lavin. 

    He was behind the wheel when his car went off the road and crashed Thursday night. 

    Owen Higgins, 17, who was in the car with him, also died in the crash. 

    The two were returning home from hockey practice. 

    Funeral services for Lavin are tomorrow. 

    Plans for Higgins are not yet known. 

    Published 4 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices