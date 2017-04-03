Wakefield School Investigates Slurs Against Student With Down Syndrome | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Wakefield School Investigates Slurs Against Student With Down Syndrome

By Kathryn Sotnik

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A Massachusetts teenager is speaking out after she says she and her sister have been the subject of ridicule at their high school.

    (Published 36 minutes ago)

    A Massachusetts teenager is speaking out after she says she and her sister have been the subject of ridicule at their high school.

    The 15-year-old Wakefield High School freshman did not want to be publicly identified, but told NBC Boston that on Monday, other students were making fun of her 17-year-old sister who has Down syndrome.

    "You're not supposed to make fun of people who can't defend themselves," the teen said.

    A boy sitting nearby the teens allegedly used Snapchat to make fun of her sister.

    "This boy sitting next to us, who I've never spoken to before, said 'I can show you a funnier picture.' Then he shows me a picture of my sister facing away from the camera and it's captioned, 'there's abortions for a reason,'" the girl said.

    The Wakefield Police Department confirmed the school resource officer is investigating who took the photo, along with school officials.

    "Currently they're just trying to figure out who took the picture," the teen said. "What bothers me was that people were bothering her when everyone this whole time has been acting like they like her."

    The teen also says she's been called racial slurs in the past by kids at the school, but when she reported the incidents to the principal, it stopped.

    NBC Boston has reached out to Wakefield High School and is waiting to hear back.

    "We're black and Muslim which has basically been living as a walking target," the teen said.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices