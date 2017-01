Police in Watertown, Massachusetts, are searching for a suspected wanted for breaking and entering into a truck. (Published 34 minutes ago)

According to police, the male suspect was spotted wearing a high-visibility jacket and breaking into a truck located in the driveway of a residence on Spring Street.

Surveillance video shows the suspect breaking into the truck and stealing a few items then leaving the driveway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.