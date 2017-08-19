Weather Improves Over the Weekend

Today (Saturday): Soupy and foggy start, gives way to partly sunny skies by the afternoon, a hit or miss shower possible. Very humid with highs into the 80s. Overnight Saturday Night: Muggy with lows into the upper 60s. Patchy fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Tomorrow (Sunday): Sun-filled, beautiful and less humid with highs into the 80s. (Published 57 minutes ago)

It’s a soupy and foggy start for most of New England as the tropical downpours slide off the coast. However, the humidity will stick around for most of the day today, but the big story will be the improving weekend weather. Highs today reach into the 80s, with a few pop-up showers possible in the mountains, otherwise breaks of sunshine. Overnight tonight, temperatures remain mild with lows into the upper 60s and muggy. A few locations could wake up to another foggy morning, which will lift quickly Sunday, as we transition from the warm, soupy air mass to a much more comfortable, less humid one for the second half of the weekend. High temperatures will be similar to Saturday, but with less humidity, you’ll notice the difference.

High pressure slides in from the west for Sunday and Monday bringing dry weather both days, great news for anyone who is trying to catch a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse in New England. Monday afternoon, highs will stretch into the upper 80s, with a few locations hitting 90! With the eclipse Monday, peaking at 2:45PM with the moon covering 63% of the sun in New England, we could see a slight dip in temperatures. The eclipse will finally subside by 3:59PM.

Tuesday brings another hot day with highs near 90, but a strong cold front slides in late Tuesday into early Wednesday, bringing in the threat of rain and storms by midweek. Highs Wednesday reach into the 80s, with the rest of the 10-day feeling like a taste of fall weather with highs into the 70s and lows into the 50s. As we cool off here in New England, we are still keeping an eye on the tropics as a few disturbances continue to form off the coast of Africa.

