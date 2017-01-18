Wet Snow and Rain Complicate Commute | NECN
Wet Snow and Rain Complicate Commute

Two lanes are blocked on the Expressway southbound at Squantum Street in Quincy, Massachusetts

By Rob Michaelson

    A slippery wintry mix will make for a slick commute Wednesday morning that has already caused delays and accidents on roads.

    Two lanes are blocked on the Expressway southbound at Squantum Street in Quincy, Massachusetts.

    There has also been a spinout in Chelmsford, Massachusetts on Route 3 northbound due to slipper conditions.

    The speed limit on the Mass Pike has been lowered to 40 mph from the New York border to Exit 11 in Worcester, Massachusets.

    More to come.

