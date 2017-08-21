What to Expect for Weather When Watching the Solar Eclipse

Today (Monday): Sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s. Overnight Monday Night: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday: Hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees.

The long-awaited day is here, the day of the solar eclipse! The partial eclipse will occur at approximately 2:46 p.m. today across New England as the moon passes between Earth and the sun, blotting out 63 percent of it.

Remember to only view the solar eclipse with glasses that are made for looking directly at the sun.

An area of high pressure moves east of the region today, resulting in a mix of sun and clouds. Otherwise, a perfect summer day with highs reaching well into the 80s south and low 80s across the north. Expecting a mostly clear night ahead as a weakening disturbance moves through the region. Lows dip into the mid-60s south and low 60s across the north.

A cold front approaches from the Great Lakes on Tuesday but will remain far enough away to keep mostly sunny skies in the forecast. Heat and humidity moves back in as dominant flow strengthens out of the southwest. Fog and low clouds may hang tough across the Cape and Islands and the South Coast. Highs tomorrow flirt with 90 degrees across the interior and rise into the low to mid-80s across the North Country.

A cold front treks across New England during the day Wednesday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area. Some storms may contain locally heavy downpours and strong wind gusts. High pressure out of the Great Lakes builds in behind the cold front on Thursday, returning seasonable temperatures around 80 degrees back to New England.

Sun and slightly cooler temperatures prevail on Friday as high pressure continues to build into the region. Highs reach into the upper 70s across the south and upper 60s to around 70 degrees in the North Country. Looking ahead to the weekend, high pressure remains in control across New England, resulting in highs reaching into the mid-70s south and near 70 degrees north. More details are on your exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC Boston and necn.