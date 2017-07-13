Where Did Summer Go?

The cool weather came in like a slap in the face. It was sent down from Northern Maine on the heels of a northeast wind. Dewpoints crumbled as the wind shifted too, making it feel like late spring - not mid-summer.

Beach weather will have to wait. We'll sit in the showers tonight and the clouds tomorrow as the flow remains off the water. Highs will be WAY below normal. In fact, with a temp near 64 tomorrow, we should break the record cold high temperature (obscure record, I know) of 66 set back in 1926 in Boston.

But look. This isn't the end of the summer, and it's (somewhat) comforting to know that it this is the coldest we get for July. So, how do we get out of it?

Simply switch the wind direction and bring back the sun. Certainly a tall order, and one that may take until Saturday afternoon to accomplish. Sunday will be back to summer mode with a ton of sun and a bit more humid air.

Next week sees the pattern get very interesting. A Bermuda High pressure system may set up along the Eastern Seaboard and send the heat and humidity right into New England. In fact, we could be on the verge of a heat wave by midweek for some towns and cities.

Summer is hardly over.

