Many restaurants and bars throughout Massachusetts are planning special Super Bowl-themed parties and menus.

Whether you're looking for take-out to bring home for the big game or a place to go with friends, there are many places you can visit.

Kings Bowl America

Fans can rent out a private screening room at the Burlington location that holds 50 guests at the restaurant. The Crown Studio Room is available for $500 per hour and food packages are $31.99 per person. Snacks include nacho chips with queso, assorted pizzas, Kings Wings, pulled pork sliders, buffalo chicken wontons, and buckets of beer.

At the Dedham, Lynnfield, and Back Bay locations, fans can come and watch the game on one of the numerous big screen TVs and enjoy Super Bowl snacks.

For more information visit www.kingsbowlamerica.com.

Canary Square- Jamaica Plain

Canary Square will be hosting the Canary Square Super Bowl parting beginning at 5:00 p.m. Those interested can enjoy an all you can eat buffet for $20 that includes a "build it yourself" nacho bar, smokey baby back ribs, chicken tenders, garlic bread pizza, and more. The game will be playing on the numerous TVs and fans can also play games such as cornhole throughout the evening.

Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar- South Boston

If you're looking to grab food and head back to your couch for the big game, Loco has you covered. Fans can order a Taco Box online at www.locosouthboston.com/taco-box. Fans can chose from tacos, salads, and sides and fill up their box with taco favorites such as salsa, guacamole, street corn, and chicken wings.

The Smoke Shop- Kendall Square

Fans can choose take-out options or visit the restaurant on game day. Those who are interested in take-out can order the Half Time Hero which includes wings, ribs, mac and cheese, corn bread, and port sliders that serves up to 22 people. For fans looking to stay for a while, there are different packages available for purchase. The General Admission package includes a reserved seat in the dining room as well as a dinner and dessert buffet. The Owner's Box is a $75 package for 12-14 people that includes a separate area as well as beer, the buffet, and your own roasted pig. Fore more information visit www.thesmokeshopbbq.com.