A Massachusetts woman was killed on Tuesday after being accidentally struck by a vehicle driven by her husband in their driveway in Amherst.

Police said the accident happened at the couple's home on Hunter Circle at about 6 p.m.

The 67-year-old woman was transported to Cooley Dickinson Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The woman's name has not been released.

Police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of the woman's death but that no foul play is suspected at this time.