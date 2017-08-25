Woman Sues Newburyport Schools Following 2013 Sexual Assault

A woman who says she was raped and sexually assaulted by two male classmates when she was a 15-year-old sophomore at Newburyport High School is suing the school district for failing to protect her.

The woman, now 19, filed a lawsuit in federal court on Friday. She says in the suit that administrators at the high school failed to take steps to protect her after she reported to them that she was raped during a sleepover at a friend's house in 2013.

The principal, associate principal and superintendent are also named as defendants in the suit.

School officials told BuzzFeed News Friday that they had not yet seen the suit and had no commment at this time.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff was invited to sleep over at a friend's home on Nov. 10, 2013. Her friend's brother and his friend were also at the house.

Around 11 p.m., the two boys reportedly snuck out of the house to buy marijuana. They returned, and the group smoked marijuana together.

She said her friend's brother then raped her and his friend then sexually assaulted her.

The next day, the lawsuit says, the plaintiff attempted to speak with the school psychologist and a school nurse before ultimately being referred to a guidance counselor. She told the guidance counselor she had been raped, and then met the following day with school administrators, who promised to develop a safety plan for her.

But she said school officials did not ultimately take any steps to protect her, and she was subsequently subjected to additional harassment from the boys who had assaulted her.