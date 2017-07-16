Half Approve of Trump in Counties That Fueled His Win

President Donald Trump waves to spectators as he walks up to his viewing booth on the 15th green at the Trump National Golf Club during the third round of the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J.

President Donald Trump's job-approval rating in the U.S. counties that propelled him to victory in 2016 stands at 50 percent, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll looking at "Trump Counties."

Fifty percent of adults in these counties — consisting of Republicans, Democrats and independents – approve of the president's job, including 29 percent who strongly approve. The poll also showed that 46 percent disapprove of Trump's job, including 35 percent who do so strongly.

By comparison, last month's national NBC/WSJ poll had Trump's overall approval rating at 40 percent.

The poll's sample was taken from 439 counties in 16 states – Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin – that either flipped from Barack Obama to Trump, or where Trump greatly outpaced Mitt Romney's performance in 2012.

Former Soviet Intel Officer Was Also at Trump Team Meeting