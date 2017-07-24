Mass. High Court Rules State Can't Hold Immigrants for ICE

The finding comes in the case of "Sreynuon Lunn v. Commonwealth & another," with the latter being identified as the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office.

In a major setback for ICE agents, Massachusetts authorities were ordered not to arrest or detain people based solely on federal immigration detainers, the state's highest court ruled Monday.

According the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts, the state's law "provides no authority for Massachusetts court officers to arrest and hold an individual solely on the basis of a federal civil immigration detainer, beyond the time that individual would otherwise be entitled to be released from state custody."

"Today's decision is a victory for the rule of law and smart immigration and criminal justice policies, and a rejection of anti-immigrant policies that have stoked fear in communities across the country," Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement. "As my office argued in this case, Massachusetts law protects our residents from illegal detention and prevents the federal government from forcing law enforcement to make decisions contrary to the public safety interests of their community. This decision allows local law enforcement to focus their resources on keeping people safe."

The finding comes in the case of "Sreynuon Lunn v. Commonwealth & another," with the latter being identified as the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office.

Lunn, an immigrant from Cambodia, was arraigned on an unarmed robbery charge in October of 2016, but all criminal charges against him were dismissed. However, the day before his arraignment, the United States Department of Homeland Security issued a civil immigration detainer against Lunn.

After the criminal case was dismissed, Lunn's counsel asked for him to be released from custody, but the judge declined to act and Lunn remained in a holding cell before he was taken into federal custody.

Lunn was released from custody back in May.

The Massachusetts SJC cites the United States Supreme Court's ruling in Arizona v. United States, which ruled that "as a general rule, it is not a crime for a removable alien to remain present in the United States," adding that removing someone from the country "is a civil, not a criminal, matter."