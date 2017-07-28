7 Moments From GOP's Failed Healthcare Vote

A final Senate push to repeal and replace Obamacare failed with three Republicans voting "no," including Sens. John McCain, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins. (Published 6 hours ago)

President Donald Trump's priority to repeal and replace Obamacare was thwarted after senators voted down early Friday morning, after hours of debate on the floor, a GOP health care bill.

Sen. John McCain of Arizona, just a week after surgery and with black-and-blue bruising on his face, was one of three Republicans to cast the "no" votes that felled the GOP's seven-year effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act — at least for now.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he "regret[s] that our efforts were not enough this time."



The results of the Senate vote — 51 against and 49 in favor — sparked a flurry of responses on social media from politicians, pundits and celebrities.

Here are seven of the more remarkable moments from the GOP's "skinny repeal" vote:

7) Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says of the failure, "It's time to move on."

6) Trump responds on Twitter: "3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!"

5) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, of New York, expresses relief about the bill's failure. "We are not celebrating; we are relieved," he says.





4) President Trump called Sen. John McCain to try to sway him to vote for "skinny bill" by assuring him it wouldn’t end up passing into law, a source with knowledge of the call told NBC News.

3) GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine both voted "no" on the repeal. "I want us to try to get back to how we can restart, because the work is not done," Murkowski told NBC News. "We cannot let the public believe that we are done with healthcare. We’re just beginning."

2) Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono talks about battling kidney cancer. "Where is your compassion?" she asked her colleagues "Where is the care that you showed me when I was diagnosed with my illness. I find it hard to believe that we can sit here and vote on a bill that is going to hurt millions and millions of people in our country."

1) McCain flashes a thumbs-down sign as he casts his decisive "no" vote on the bill. Gasps can be heard from the Senate chamber as McCain casts his vote, which decided the fate of the repeal.



