In this December 13, 2016 photo, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., speaks during an event in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Democratic Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton isn't shy about sharing his opinions on President Donald Trump.

Now, he's taking on Trump's son.

Moulton took to Twitter on Tuesday to react to Donald Trump Jr.'s release of an email exchange between Trump Jr. and a music publicist who said she wanted him to meet with a Russian lawyer who had information on Hillary Clinton that could help his father's presidential campaign.

"If this isn't treasonous, I'm not sure what is," Moulton said.





The emails represent the clearest sign to date that members of the president's inner circle were willing to meet during the campaign with Russians who wanted Trump to prevail. U.S. intelligence agencies have said the Russian government meddled in the election through hacking to aid Trump.

Other members of Massachusetts' congressional delegation, including Rep. Joe Kennedy III and Sen. Ed Markey, said Trump Jr.'s emails are evidence of collusion, but stopped short of calling it treason.



