Trump and Putin May Have Met More Times, Russian FM Says

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during an event of the Koerber Foundation in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Koerber Foundation brings together people from different political, social and cultural backgrounds.

President Donald Trump may have held more meetings with Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit earlier this month, Russia's foreign minister said Friday, NBC News reported.

But Sergei Lavrov downplayed the meetings' significance, likening the Russian president's encounters with his U.S. counterpart to children mingling at kindergarten.

“When you are bought by your parents to a kindergarten do you mix with the people who are waiting in the same room to start going to a classroom?” he asked.

Lavrov also said the U.S. presence in Syria was illegitimate and accused C.I.A director Mike Pompeo of having “double standards” regarding the establishment of military bases in the country.

Top 10 Donald Trump Google Searches During His First 6 Months in Office