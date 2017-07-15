Who Is the Russian Lobbyist Who Met the Trump Team?

As President Trump celebrates Bastille Day in France with President Macron, additional information has surfaced about a meeting that took place between Donald Trump, Jr. and a Russian lawyer in June 2016. NBC News learned that a former soviet counter-intelligence officer also attended the meeting, something that had not been previously disclosed. (Published Friday, July 14, 2017)

Former Soviet Intel Officer Was Also at Meeting Between Russian Lawyer, Trump Jr.

As a lobbyist bridging the worlds of the former Soviet Union and the United States, Rinat Akhmetshin has the reputation of a charming, skillful, behind-the-scenes operator, NBC News reported.

But now Akhmetshin, 49, finds himself in the spotlight after being revealed as the man who accompanied Moscow lawyer Natalia Veselniskaya to a meeting with top Trump campaign officials in June 2016, including Donald Trump Jr., the president's son.

His background in counterintelligence in the Soviet military for a couple of years as young man is under scrutiny, along with his client list, and court cases that include unproven accusations of involvement in hacking and smear campaigns.

Akhmetshin denies he is doing the bidding of Russian intelligence.