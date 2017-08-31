Golfers at the Dell Technology Championship are getting caddying help from service members.

Kevin James Hiles watched intently. Thursday was not a normal day at the office for the Army instructor based at Fort Devens. He was at TPC Boston, serving as a caddy for Vermont native golfer Keegen Bradley.

"To have a chance to come out here and rub noses with the professionals, after watching them on TV, the show season has been great," Hiles said.

Hiles was not alone.

Anthony Heath, an accountant with the Marines, also had a chance to caddy.

Service Members Caddy for Professional Golfers

Golfer Dustin Johnson, firmly atop the leaderboard, is getting some unlikely help from the Navy's Austin Ridenour, who carried his bag on Hole 17 at the Pro-Am at TPC Boston. (Published 10 minutes ago)

The active military members participating in the PGA-backed, "Birdies For The Brave" a program that pairs military members with PGA stars during Thursday's Pro-Am at TPC Boston.

"It felt wonderful, a great opportunity, he is a pretty awesome guy so I enjoyed my time," Heath said.

"It's just good to meet him, and thank some of the guys that serve our country," Dustin Johnson, the world's top ranked golfer, said Thursday.

Bradley agreed.

"It was great. We always look forward to those holes. It is fun to chat with those guys," he said. "He is from Maine, I'm from Vermont, so he is a big New England sports fan. We had that in common, which is great."

The Dell Technology Championships tees off on Friday.