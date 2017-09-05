Major League Baseball has found that the Red Sox used an Apple Watch in the dugout of Fenway Park to steal signs from the Yankees, according to a report by the New York Times.

Investigators reportedly determined that the first-place Red Sox used the gadget in a "scheme to illicitly steal hand signals from opponents' catchers in games against the second-place Yankees and other teams, according to several people briefed on the matter," the New York Times wrote.

Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman reportedly filed the complaint to the office of MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, including video the Yankees shot of the Red Sox dugout during an August series at Fenway Park.

The video reportedly shows Red Sox assistant athletic trainer Jon Jochim looking at his apple watch and passing information to outfielder Brock Holt and injured second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who was in uniform.

The MLB has not publicly commented on the matter.

More to come.