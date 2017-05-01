Cybercriminals Hacked 1.1 Billion Accounts Last Year: Study

A third wave of a cyber attack was underway on Friday afternoon, Dyn officials told CNBC's Eamon Javers, who then broke the news on NBC Connecticut News at 4. (Published Friday, Oct. 21, 2016)

Digital bandits breached 1.1 billion identities in 2016, nearly doubling their haul from the year before, according to a new study on cybercrime.

NBC News reports that the year brought more ransomware attacks and higher extortion demands, plus some of the biggest distributed denial of service attacks ever seen, causing "unprecedented levels of disruption" to internet traffic, according to the 2017 Internet Security Threat Report from Symantec.

Russian Intelligence Members Charged in Massive Yahoo Hack

The Department of Justice charged two Russian intelligence officers and two criminal hackers in the 2014 hacking of Yahoo that affected at least 500 million accounts and millions of user contracts. (Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017)

"The bad guys made a lot of money last year," said Kevin Haley, director of Symantec Security Response. "They keep getting better and more efficient at what they do; they managed to fool us in new and different ways."

Cybercriminals are moving away from making money by stealing a little bit from a lot of people at a time, and toward attacking banks themselves, the reported noted.