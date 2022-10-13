Rhode Island Midterm 2022 Candidates, Polls: What You Need to Know

Voters across Rhode Island will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the state’s midterm election on November 8.

Several key races line the state’s midterm ballot including governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and more.

From who’s on the ballot to polling locations and times, here’s what you need to know to vote in Rhode Island’s midterm elections.

Who’s on the ballot?

Where do I vote and what time will polls open and close?

Numerous polling locations will open on Election Day. Voters can insert their home addresses on the state’s voter information dashboard to find their designated location.

Polling locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. across the state.

If voters are already in line when polls close at 8 p.m., they will still be able to cast their ballot.

Click here to insert your home address to find more information on your polling location.

Do I need an ID to vote?

Yes. Rhode Island state law requires all voters to present valid photo identification before casting their ballot at the polls. Acceptable forms of valid identification include driver’s license or permit, RI voter ID card, U.S. passport, and other government-issued IDs.

Click here for more information.