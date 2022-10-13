2022 MIDTERMS

What to Know About Voting in Vermont's November Midterm Election

Vermont's midterm election is on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. From every candidate on the ballot to polling locations, here's what you need to know

Vermont residents will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the midterm election on November 4.

Voters will help chose the state’s next governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and other local and statewide positions.

From who’s on the ballot to polling locations and times, here’s what you need to know to vote in Vermont’s midterm elections.

Who’s on the Ballot?

Where do I vote and what time will polls open and close?

More than 260 polling places across the state will open on Election Day. Voters can use the state’s interactive map to find their designated polling location.

Polling place opening times vary between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. All polls will close at 7 p.m.

If voters are already in line when polls close at 7 p.m., they will still be able to cast their ballot.

Click here for the interactive map to find your designated polling location.

Do I need an ID to vote?

No. Photo identification is not required to vote in Vermont’s midterm elections, except for some first-time voters.

Click here for more information.

