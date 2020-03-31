92-Year-Old Man Sweetly Colors His Wife’s Hair Amid Social Distancing

Get ready for cuteness overload!

Yael Shapira Avraham posted a photo to Facebook on Monday that showed a 92-year-old man coloring his wife's hair. The styling session appeared to take place in the couple's kitchen while they were social distancing amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

"These are my grandparents 92 years old (may we be healthy)," the caption in Avraham's post read, per Facebook's translation. "In every situation, my grandfather is worried that my grandmother will feel well-groomed. You don't see things like this every day."

The precious pic certainly pulled on followers' heartstrings, and it soon started to go viral. At the time of this writing, the post had already received more than 55,000 Facebook reactions.

"I'm not crying, you're crying," one commenter wrote on social media after the Good News Movement re-posted the image on Instagram.

"Absolutely beautiful," added another.

"OMG true love that lasts forever," wrote a third "In good [times] and in bad."

This wasn't the only sweet snapshot to capture social media users' attention this week. A photo of a man named Owen announcing the cancelation of his 101st birthday party due to social distancing also spread across the internet. He asked followers to help him celebrate by getting 101,000 likes and comments. The staff at Ashton Place Senior Living in Clifton Springs, New York also helped him celebrate by singing "Happy Birthday" outside of his home and by bringing balloons and signs.

