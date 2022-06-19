Lori Loughlin

Actor Lori Loughlin Appears on Red Carpet for First Time Since College Admissions Scandal

Loughlin, 57, walked the carpet for the DesignCare 2022 Gala, which benefits HollyRod Foundation

By Kalhan Rosenblatt | NBC News

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for HollyRod Foundation

"Full House" actor Lori Loughlin attended DesignCare 2022 Gala on Saturday, marking her first red carpet appearance since she was embroiled in a college admissions scandal.

Loughlin, 57, walked the carpet for the gala, which benefits HollyRod Foundation, an organization that provides resources to those who have recently received an autism or Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis.

The event was held in Los Angeles.

Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, her fashion designer husband, were among a group of high-profile parents charged with paying fixers to help their children gain admission into elite schools. Some of the rigging included fake athletic credentials and rigged test scores.

