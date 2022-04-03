Ariana Grande Announces She's Skipping Grammys 2022 Hours Before Ceremony

Thank u, maybe next year.

Hours before the 2022 Grammys, Ariana Grande -- who is nominated for three awards at the April 3 ceremony -- announced that she will not be joining her fellow nominees at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Instead, the "POV" singer shared several behind-the-scenes videos shot during the making of her sixth studio album "Positions," wishing all who will be at the awards show to "have a beautiful time" in her absence.

"some positions memories to celebrate grammy day," she wrote in the caption. "reflecting on an incredible process with so many creatives that i love and respect so deeply. i love this album so."

Grande went on to say "it's an honor to be recognized today alongside so many brilliant musicians and human beings that i love," explaining that being recognized for her hard work "is not something to take for granted."

Adding that she feels like she's "already won," the 28-year-old added in a message to other nominees, "i am celebrating all of you there today!"

Grande currently has two Grammys on her shelf, but that number might just change by the end of music's biggest night. "Positions" is currently nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, while the its lead single of the same name is up for Best Pop Solo Performance. In addition, Grande's work as a songwriter and featured artist on Doja Cat's "Planet Her" has received a nod in the Album of the Year category.

This is not the first time Grande has skipped out on the Grammys despite being nominated for multiple awards. In 2019, she opted not to attend the awards show after a disagreement with its producers over her scheduled performance at that year's event. Grande later shared photos of the Zac Posen gown she would've worn to the ceremony, writing on her Instagram, "when @zacposen makes u a custom gown it doesn't matter if you're singing or not."

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, last year's Grammys was partially held outside with a limited audience -- meaning that stars like Grande watched the show virtually despite being a nominee. So, when the pop star found out that she and Lady Gaga had nabbed a trophy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their "Rain on Me" duet, it made for a pretty funny online exchange.

"MOTHER MONSTER WAKE UP @ladygaga !!!!!!!!???" she tweeted at the time, sharing a screenshot from Gaga's Instagram Live that showed the House of Gucci star meditating with her eyes closed. She added in another tweet, "eternally, deeply grateful for u, for this experience, to have been a part of this song and this celebration of healing and recovery, to be able to dance in the rain with u, to call u my dear friend &to now share this."

This year, Gaga is also looking to expand her Grammys collection as she's up for five awards, including Album of the Year for her Love for Sale collaboration with Tony Bennett.

